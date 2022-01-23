OKA Parts Ways With Mudavadi Over Ruto Links

A section of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals has severed links with Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi over his association with Deputy President William Ruto.

The ANC boss on Sunday unveiled the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate as his partner ahead of the August General Election in a National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

Mudavadi had promised to make a declaration on his political move which he described as an ‘earthquake’ that would shake the country.

Irked, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party and his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi walked out of the meeting shortly after learning that Ruto was expected at the event.

In a statement to newsrooms, OKA spokesperson Fredrick Okango announced that the principals have parted ways with Mudavadi saying their goals are no longer aligned.

“We (OKA) have today walked out of Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ meeting. Our principals Hon Kalonzo Musyoka and Hon Gideon Moi out of respect honoured his invitation as a co-principal to attend the BOMAS event and congratulated him for being nominated by his party to go and look for more friends.

“Unfortunately, we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them,” the statement reads.

The OKA principals vowed to match forward in their quest to clinch the presidency in the polls scheduled for August 9.

“We are therefore moving to higher grounds where Kenyans are safer. It is time to move forward , it is time to end the nasty political games. We would like to wish Hon. Mudavadi the best of luck as he joins his other partners. There is no room for damages,” OKango added.

In what signals the end of OKA, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, the fourth principal in the alliance, was present in Bomas and pledged to stick with Mudavadi as Ruto’s coalition partner.

Kalonzo and Moi are reportedly considering working with ODM leader Raila Odinga in his Azimio la Umoja movement that has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mudavadi on Sunday declared that he won’t work with the Orange party chief.

“…the ANC stand which I am privileged to announce is that the specter called Azimio, is not an option when it comes to partnership,” Mudavadi said after being endorsed by ANC delegates to fly the party’s flag.

While accusing Odinga of dishonesty and betrayal, the ANC boss said he won’t be intimidated to back a state project.

“We have had enough of this self-preservation schemes, tumechoka. Enough is enough,” said Mudavadi.

In his speech, Ruto pledged to work with Mudavadi and Wetangula with a view of forming the next government together.

He also announced a series of rallies in Nakuru, Western and Central regions as part of efforts to sell their joint ticket.

“We will work with ANC, Ford Kenya and all other parties that want to walk this journey of bringing Kenyans together,” Ruto said.

“We are going to raise the bar and standards of leadership so that deceit and conman ship doesn’t become part of the equation of leadership in Kenya. Kenya must belong to everyone and not a preserve of a few in power.”

In the new partnership, the leaders are likely to work with former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo of the Tujibebe Wakenya who graced the Sunday NDC.

