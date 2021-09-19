OKA Is Solid – Gideon Moi Dispels Rumours of Cracks in Coalition

KANU party leader Gideon Moi has rubbished rumours that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is facing collapse following differences between the leaders.

Moi spoke in Matungulu, Machakos County where he attended a church service at the Salvation Army Church, where he insisted that OKA will form the next government in 2022.

“I want to confirm to you that as OKA principals we are together. We are together with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is my personal friend despite also being a friend to our Moi family,” Moi said.

Moi was accompanied by Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu and Matungulu MP Stephen Mule, who represented the Wiper Party led by Kalonzo Musyoka.

“We are also together with Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi,” Moi added.

He said they as OKA principals will ensure that they stick together until they get to the ballot in 2022 general elections.

“We know that the presidency will come from OKA team. I am calling on our brothers to join us, we come together and rectify lots of bad ills in our country,” Moi said.

Moi said that they willsupport parliamentary bid by Mule to lower fuel prices in the country.

“We will support that petition to ensure that it goes through. Let’s not be naïve, let’s go back and find out the genesis of these problems we are facing in the country,” Moi said.

