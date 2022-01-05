OKA Denies Cracks within Alliance as Principals Retreat to Pick Flagbearer

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals; Gideon Moi (Kanu), Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula, have denied there are divisions within their camp.

Speaking on behalf of the alliance, former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo said the principals are still united despite split rumours.

Jirongo stated that the principals will soon go for a retreat in a bid to ascertain who among them will fly the presidential flag.

“OKA principals to proceed on retreat to finalise on recommendations from the technical team,” Jirongo said, adding that the principals will put into consideration the recommendations presented by the joint technical committee.

Musalia and Ford-Kenya’s Wetangula also denied having held secret meetings with deputy President William Ruto.

This was after the DP sought permission from the “Mulembe” people to approach the duo ahead of the polls slated for August.

“I have been in the media of late mostly for what I have not said, then what I have said. I am free to associate with anyone. But when I meet anybody, I will make it public, it will not be secret,” said Musalia.

Kalonzo who is rumoured to be joining Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja movement, denied having held talks with the former premier.

The Wiper leader told the press that he last spoke to Raila in November of 2021 about the festivities.

“The last time I spoke to Raila was in November last year. How can you flirt with someone you don’t talk to,” he said.

He added, “One Kenya knows what it is doing, knows what is good for it and knows what is in law. We will not be cajoled into sprinting when we are in a marathon.”

