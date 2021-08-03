OKA Declares NASA Dissolved as Principals Notify Parties Registrar of Exit

Once formidable coalition, the National Super Alliance (NASA), stands dissolved, three affiliate parties have announced.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday, party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetagula of Ford Kenya announced that they had written to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu formally informing her of their decision to pull out of the coalition over mistrust issues.

According to the NASA agreement, the coalition stands dissolved if three affiliate parties leave.

Other parties that formed the coalition include Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) of Isaac Rutto.

ODM had on Thursday announced its resolution to exit the coalition but is yet to formally notify the parties registrar of the decision. CCM has not officially made any comments regarding the NASA exodus.

On the other hand, Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula parties said, in separate statements recently that they are exiting the coalition to build One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ahead of the 2022 polls. The new alliance also includes Gideon Moi of KANU.

In their statement on Tuesday, the OKA principals reiterated that the coalition ‘died’ due to frustrations by the ODM partners.

“Political party coalitions are built on trust. once that trust is eroded, the partnership cannot survive,” the statement reads.

The leaders appended their signatures marking the official dissolution of NASA.

The NASA coalition had fronted Raila Odinga as its flag bearer in the 2017 presidential election. He lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee.

Over the recent past, the OKA leaders renewed their vicious battle with ODM over the political parties’ funds, accusing the Orange party of shortchanging them.

ODM caved in to pressure and promised to share Ksh308 million with its partners but the last-minute move didn’t stop the exodus.

