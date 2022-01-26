OKA Courts Martha Karua After Mudavadi and Wetangula’s Exit

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua could be One Kenya Alliance’s new principal if the latest political realignments are anything to go by.

The alliance lost its two key principals — Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to William Ruto’s camp on Sunday.

Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party and his KANU counterpart Gideon Moi have maintained that the alliance still holds despite the duo’s sudden exit to join hands with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

As part of efforts to revive the outfit, Kalonzo and Moi will be hitting the campaign trail starting this Thursday in Ukambani to popularise the alliance ahead of the August General Election.

The Ukambani rallies will begin in Kitui County.

In a poster shared by KANU on the party’s social media pages, the duo will be accompanied by Karua who is now touted as the alliance’s new partner.

If unveiled as a co-principal in OKA, the firebrand politician is expected to inject fresh blood to the alliance that has in recent weeks been slowed down by disagreements over the choice of the outfit’s presidential flag bearer.

Kalonzo and Moi on Sunday walked out of ANC’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) in protest of Ruto’s presence.

The leaders later, in a statement, parted ways with Mudavadi saying ‘it is time to end the nasty political games’.

“We (OKA) have today walked out of Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ meeting. Our principals out of respect honoured his invitation as a co-principal to attend the Bomas event and congratulated him for being nominated by his party to go and look for more friends,” OKA Spokespersons Fredrick Okango said.

“Unfortunately, we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them.”

Ruto, Mudavadi and Wetangula are set to unveil a new alliance dubbed Kenya Kwanza soon.

On the other hand, the remaining OKA principals are said to be under pressure from President Uhuru Kenyatta to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement.

