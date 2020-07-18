Ohangla Queen Lady Maureen Accorded Final Respect Ahead Of Burial (Video)

Heavy police presence has been deployed to the home of deceased Ohangla Queen Lady Maureen ahead of the final send-off.

In videos circulated online, fans have been captured streaming into the compound to accord the Wangni Biro hitmaker the befitting burial as a musical icon.

Lady Maureen celebrated accordingly before her burial in Migori County. pic.twitter.com/zSBX5tZ17Z — Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) July 18, 2020

Lady Maureen’s body had been transferred from Ojele Memorial Hospital mortuary to Kopanga village for an overnight vigil on Friday, although it did not take place.

“The plan was to take the body home on Friday but we made abrupt changes because we noted that it would pose a health risk to mourners who had already crowded the place,” Lady Maureen’s brother Charles Ochieng said.

In the same account of events, a Migori miner claiming to be the late singer’s husband has requested to be allowed to bury the deceased’s body.

Standard has identified the man as Jack, mineworker at Osiro Matanda in Nyatike sub-County and a resident of Masara in Sana west sub-county.

Jack claims to have been married to the late Maureen for about six years before the two went their separate ways.

“Achieng was my wife even though I had not taken dowry to the family, she requested me to bury her if she died first and promised to bury me if I passed on before her. I have approached them and requested to be allowed to bury her but the family have declined,” he said.

However, this has been refuted by Lady Maureen’s brother who intimated that many other people had made the same requests via phone but not really actualized it.

Lady Maureen passed on last week after a longtime illness. She had been in and out of the hospital for the last three years after she was diagnosed with hypertension (abnormally low blood pressure) succumbed in the wee hours of the morning at her sister’s place in Uriri, Migori County.

Police deployed in lady Maureen's residential area as her burial is underway. #TheMorningAfter pic.twitter.com/WL2QasBWGT — ken RENDE. (@ken_rende) July 18, 2020

