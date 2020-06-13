Ohangla Musician Abenny Jachiga Secretly Laid To Rest After Mourners Disrupted Burial

The body of Luo Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga was in the wee hours of Saturday morning buried by the police. Reports indicate that his brother was the only one allowed to bare witness as the singer took the final bow at 2.30 AM.

Jachiga passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 after a short illness leaving behind a widow and two children (a son who is in Class Three, and a daughter who is in Class Four).

He was to be buried yesterday in line with the government’s strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 although the cause of his death was unclear. However, residents disrupted the process hence was unsuccessful.

Residents were not given a chance to view the body thus resulting in chaos and mayhem from fans who wanted him accorded a befitting burial according to the Luo culture.

Police were forced to disperse crowds with teargas after a group of Kisumu residents stormed the home town of the late Jachiga and covered the grave in which he was meant to be buried.

Earlier, the police had launched a probe into his death after a section of his family members gave varied opinions on the circumstances leading to his death.

Some claimed he suffered from pneumonia while others alluded he had a cough and shortness of breath before he passed on.

Health officials took samples from his body to determine the cause of death with questions lingering from curious fans.

According to the singer’s brother Austin Omondi, the deceased had travelled to Nairobi on June 3 and came back to Kisumu under unclear circumstances since there is a ban of movement in and out of the Capital.

He then travelled back to his home in Chiga, Kisumu East sub-county on June 6 where he was first taken ill and admitted at a local hospital before being later transferred to St Elizabeth Hospital the day after. "He told me he was going to Nairobi for some business but I did not bother to interrogate him further," Omondi said.