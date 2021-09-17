Gov’t Urges Youth to Take Up Online Jobs to Supplement Income

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has urged the youth to take up online jobs to supplement their income during the pandemic period.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in millions of job losses due to strained economic period. However, Oguna says there was a significant improvement for online workers with access to opportunities such as transcription, digital marketing, online writingvirtial assistance, data entry and management.

Speaking to youths located at the low income settlements of Bondeni in Nakuru, Oguna said the government had facilitated access to digital opportunities through the Ajira digital program.

He also urged the youth to take advantage of other active state-sponsored initiatives such as the Uwezo fund and the Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Program (KYEOP)

“1.2 million Kenyan youth are currently making a living out of online jobs. As the world struggles with social-economic challenges brought by Covid-19 pandemic, online workers have not been affected because their workspace is safe to conduct business and deliver services,” Oguna said in reference to Ajira.

He added that Kenyan youth constitute 75 percent of the population and should adapt to the digital economy and embrace remote working was alternative employment.

“We aim to equip more Kenyan Youth with skills that will enable them, to earn from digital and digitally-enabled jobs. We are delighted to formalize and fully operationalize yet another Ajira digital club to train, mentor and link youth to various online jobs and enable them to earn decent wages,” Oguna said.

The Nakuru County Commissioner, Erastus Mbui, who was also present at the forum, urged the youth to take up opportunities in Agribusiness and small and medium sized enterprises.

Mbui urged the youth to enrol in polytechnics and Technical Vocational Education Training Institutes where they can acquire useful skills for the local and foreign markets.

During the event, Oguna also expressed concern over the slow collection of the Huduma Namba cards. He said that 9.6 million cards had been dispatched for delivery, but so far, only 6.4 million had been collected.

