Gov’t Spokesperson Oguna Dismisses as “Clout Chasing” Covid-19 Data Shared by CNN’s Larry Madowo

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has dismissed the statistics on Kenya’s Covid-19 situation as shared by CNN’s Larry Madowo as clout.

Yesterday, through a Tweet, Larry Madowo stated that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Kenya had jumped from 1.1% to 29.6% in the last 2 weeks.

This, Madowo said indicated a faster surge than in South Africa which is battling the worst wave of the Omicron variant.

“COVID-19 cases in Kenya have increased 2590% in the last 2 weeks – a faster surge than in South Africa at the start of their Omicron outbreak. The positivity rate jumped from 1.1% on 6th Dec to 29.6% today. I’ve been reporting in Joburg for 2 weeks & Kenya wave seems worse,” Madowo captioned.

Responding to the same, Oguna termed Larry’s analysis as clout while urging Kenyans to ignore him and heed the stipulated containment measures.

“It is one thing to be a reputable source of information and another to be a clout chaser, pretending to be in love with stats. One should know that context in numbers is important. For instance, we should interrogate the Covid-19 numbers on whether hospitalization or deaths have gone up. If the answer is no, which is the case, then we should ignore these attention seekers,” Oguna said.

As of December 19, 2021, a total of 8,902,539 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,310,496 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,592,043.

Notably, zero deaths have been recorded in the country in the last week.

