Gov’t Spokesperson Oguna Denies Being Hospitalized Over Covid-19 As Two CSs Reportedly Test Positive

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has dismissed reports that he is admitted to hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a tweet on Sunday night, Oguna stated that he is well and not admitted to any hospital in the country.

“We have noted reports on social media purporting that I have been admitted in hospital. I wish to clarify that I am well and just got back from an assignment out of town, ” said Oguna on the verified Twitter account of the Government Spokesperson.

Oguna is among three senior state officials who were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Local media reports indicate that the other two are Cabinet Secretaries, a male and female.

The state officers were reportedly informed of their results and advised to embrace home-based care in strict adherence to the ministry’s guidelines.

“We can confirm that two Cabinet Secretaries and a senior government official have tested positive,” a source at the Ministry of Health is quoted by People Daily.

“However, the trio are asymptomatic, we have advised that they be kept on home-based care as we monitor them.”

Over the recent past, several civil servants at the Public Service Commission, National Treasury and Ministry of Information Communication and Technology were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

Operations in some of the affected offices have been scaled down and members of staff told to work from home to allow fumigation in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus.

