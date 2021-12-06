Oguna Challenges Youth to Avoid Using Anonymous Social Media Accounts

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna has challenged the youth to avoid complaining and lamenting on social media behind anonymous accounts.

He advised the youth to start participating actively in political matters as they are the ones who will determine who the fifth president of Kenya will be.

“The fifth President of the Republic of Kenya will be decided by the youth. Choosing to remain anonymous on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook as keyboard warriors, specializing in lamentations and being negative on whatever the issue, from the comfort of one’s bedroom or couch is not how to make a difference,” he said.

Read Also: CS Mucheru Urges Youth to Take Advantage of Ajira Program Online Jobs

Oguna’s statement comes amid a revelation by the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission that the youth were reluctant to register as voters for next year’s general election.

While appearing virtually before a parliamentary committee the commissioners said that the youth had said that they did not see the value in registering as voters or participating in the upcoming general election.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...