Official Match Ball For Afcon 2022 ‘Toghu’ Demystified 

Exactly 31 days to the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon scheduled for Cameroon, we take a closer look at the tournament’s official match ball, “Toghu.”

Without venturing into the technicalities of the Umbro-made ball, we delve into its meaning both in terms of culture and the politics of Cameroon.

Toghu is a traditional attire that was mostly worn by royalties in Cameroon but is now considered the national dress.

Described as “unique to Cameroon”, Toghu traces its roots to the North-West part of the country.

North-West Cameroon is one of the two troubled English-speaking (Anglophone) regions of the country which have been actively demanding for independence.

Read: AFCONQ – Michael Olunga Out As Comoros Team Arrives (Photos)

Cameroon is predominantly French-speaking (Francophone).

The choice of the name Toghu as the official match ball for the biggest football fest in Africa is thus symbolic as the government wants to send a message of unity across the country.

“It’s a way by the government to pacify the English-speaking regions that have been rocked by conflicts for about five years now.

“It’s also a way of positioning the regions politically and diplomatically,” said Cameroonian journalist Daniel Ekonde.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...