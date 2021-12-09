in SPORTS

Official Match Ball For Afcon 2022 ‘Toghu’ Demystified 

Toghu
Official match ball for Afcon 2022 Toghu (Courtesy)

Exactly 31 days to the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon scheduled for Cameroon, we take a closer look at the tournament’s official match ball, “Toghu.”

Without venturing into the technicalities of the Umbro-made ball, we delve into its meaning both in terms of culture and the politics of Cameroon.

Toghu is a traditional attire that was mostly worn by royalties in Cameroon but is now considered the national dress.

Described as “unique to Cameroon”, Toghu traces its roots to the North-West part of the country.

North-West Cameroon is one of the two troubled English-speaking (Anglophone) regions of the country which have been actively demanding for independence.

Cameroon is predominantly French-speaking (Francophone).

The choice of the name Toghu as the official match ball for the biggest football fest in Africa is thus symbolic as the government wants to send a message of unity across the country.

“It’s a way by the government to pacify the English-speaking regions that have been rocked by conflicts for about five years now.

“It’s also a way of positioning the regions politically and diplomatically,” said Cameroonian journalist Daniel Ekonde.

Afcon 2022

