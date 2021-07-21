OFFICIAL: Kenneth Muguna Joins Azam FC

Ex-Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna has joined Tanzanian side Azam FC on a two-year deal.

Muguna, 25, was unveiled officially to the media on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the former Western Stima attacking midfielder made it known he will not renew his stay with K’Ogalo.

He thanks the club’s hierarchy and fans for the support since joining in 2016.

According to unconfirmed reports, Azam FC paid Muguna around Ksh4 million as sign on fee and the player will earn a monthly salary of Ksh500,000.

