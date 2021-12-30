Official: Jesse Were Has Left Zesco United

Harambee Stars forward Jesse Were has left Zambian champions Zesco United after a successful five-year stay.

The Ndola-based side will not renew Were’s contract which comes to a close at the end of December.

The former Mathare United and Tusker FC striker leaves shoulder-high after scoring over 100 goals for Zesco United.

Richard Kabwe Mulenga, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, described Were as one of the most dedicated servants of the beautiful game.

“5-years ago, we brought Jesse Jackson Were to Ndola as part of our roadmap towards assembling a strong ZESCO United side. Today, we can proudly say that he has been a success story for this team.

“Were’s winning mentality has been a catalyst to the growth of this football club. No one will ever forget the goals he has scored for this team and the joy he brought not only to us but also to the ZESCO United fans.

“He is a true servant of the beautiful game who also sold his country to the outside world very well. We wish him the best luck in his next journey,” Mulenga concluded.

Were won four league titles with Zesco.

