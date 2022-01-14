Two Officers Suspected of Killing Man while in Custody Detained for Three Days

Two police officers suspected of killing a man while in custody will be detained for three more days to allow authorities to complete investigations.

In a ruling by a Kisii Court, the officers will be detained for three more days before the case officially commences. The officers will undergo medical evaluation to ascertain whether they are fit to stand trial.

They will thus be remanded at Gesonso Police Station with the case set for mention on the 17th of January at the High Court in Homa bay.

The case dates back to seven years ago where the suspect had been detained at Motonto Police Post in Kisii south.

In yet another incident, the Independent Police and Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into an incident where a 25-year-old man died mysteriously while in police custody.

Read: Officers Who Killed Lawyer Willie Kimani Still Actively Serving – Police Informer

Vitalis Okinda was reportedly arrested on January 8 for a minor traffic offence and had been held at Bondo Police Station. He was later reported dead although the family claims mischief.

For instance, a day after he was arrested, the family received communication that their kin had passed on with no further information on the cause of his death. “He was arrested for a traffic offence and taken to the Bondo Police Station. However, a day later police called and said that he had died. They arrested him when he was alive and kicking, how he ended up dead remains a mystery to us as a family. Police officers who were on duty for the two days he was there should be honest about his death,” Dominic Misolo, a family member lamented. IPOA launches investigations into death and serious injury incidents in Bondo, Mandera and Meru Counties. ^DD pic.twitter.com/zKXEbs5Ads — IPOA (@IPOA_KE) January 12, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...