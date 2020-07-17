Officers Based At Vigilance House To Undergo Mandatory Coronavirus Tests

Police Officers based at Vigilance House will starting Friday undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing.

In a memo, deputy Inspector General (IG) Joseph Ndirangu instructed all leaders to provide names of officers working under them.

“Covid-19 tests, this will be carried out tomorrow morning, Friday 17/7/2020 at 1000 hrs here in Vigilance House conference room,” the memo read.

According to the deputy IG, staffers will soon be required to provide COVID-19 Free Certificates before accessing the building.

So dire is the Covid-19 situation in the country that ministries have been closed.

For example, National Treasury and ICT Ministry closed the premises after dozens of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

At the ICT Ministry, employees were asked to go home after one of their colleagues succumbed to the virus.

Telecommunications Principal Secretary Esther Koimett said the staff will resume work on July 27 but they are monitoring the situation.

“In this regard, all staff/interns will be required to work from home. During this time, access to the office will be restricted, except where there is clearance by the respective Principal Secretary,” Koimett said in a staff memo.

Positive cases in the country surpassed the 12,000 mark on Friday after 389 persons tested positive for the disease attacking not only the respiratory system but the heart and brain, as well.

Cases currently stand at 12,062 with some 3,983 recoveries and 222 fatalities.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu