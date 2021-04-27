Officer with State Agency Arrested Over Forgery of Academic Certificates

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) are holding an officer from the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) for forgery of academic certificates.

Lilian Akoth Ochieng, an assistant supply chain management officer at REREC, was arrested in Kisumu on Monday evening.

The arrest followed investigations that began in 2018.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, investigators have established that the suspect forged her diploma in management Purchasing and Supplies certificate.

She was also found to have forged her Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies Management.

The agency forwarded the investigation file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)who concurred with the commission’s recommendations to initiate criminal proceedings against Akoth.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, April 27, to face charges for the offences of forgery, uttering false documents, providing false information and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Akoth’s arrest comes barely three months after a Human Resource manager with the same government agency was charged with forgery.

Irene Chesang was charged with faking her Bachelor of Science Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) and her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

She was also charged with faking a letter from Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examination Board (KASNEB) exempting her from sitting an exam on June 29, 2008.

REREC, formerly Rural Electrification Authority (REA), has an expanded mandate of spearheading Kenya’s green energy drive, in addition to implementing rural electrification projects.

