Horror as Officer Stationed at Njoro Police Station Fatally Shoots Self, Girlfriend

A police officer stationed at Njoro Police Station, Nakuru county, killed his lover before taking his life in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Constable Bernard Sivo is said to have walked into Njoro Subcounty Hospital an hour after his girlfriend, Mary Nyambura.

Armed with a gun, the 28-year-old officer shoved the hospital guard before aiming at Nyambura who was seeking treatment at the facility. Her legs were broken.

“He got here at 12am, an hour after the lady. He pushed me to get out of his way in, and he began shooting immediately,” recounted the hospital guard, Vincent Lematoo.

Confirming the horrid incident was Njoro Subcounty Police Commander Jonathan Kisaka who noted that Sivo later left for his home where he informed his wife that he had killed Nyambura.

“He told the wife that the woman you have been conflicting with is now dead,” Kisaka said, adding that the wife fled for safety.

Sivo then left for the station where he shot aimlessly at his colleagues.

But when officers were mobilised to calm the situation, Sivo fatally shot himself.

Bodies of the deceased persons have since been moved to Egerton University mortuary pending postmortem.

