Officer Killed, 20 Injured During Azimio Demos – IG Koome

Inspector General Japhet Koome says one police officer died on Thursday following the Raila Odinga-led anti-government demonstrations.

In a statement, Koome denounced the violent acts and insisted that investigations had commenced.

“As a result of yesterday’s demonstrations, one police officer in Kisumu succumbed to injuries sustained while on duty, 20 officers were seriously injured as they repulsed violent demonstrators,” said the IG.

He added: “Property whose value is yet to b determined was destroyed as hooligans masquerading as protesters invaded private property.”

The officer was attacked by rioters who looted the Jamia Supermarket on Thursday.

A police report says officer Ben Oduor of Keroka Police Station in Nyamira was on duty during the mass protests on Thursday.

He was rushed for treatment at Aga Khan Hospital and admitted in ICU where he succumbed on Thursday night.

The body is currently lying at the hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.

