Officer Found Guilty Of Defiling Minor At Gatundu Police Station Sentenced To 40 Years In Jail

Paul Rotich, a police officer has been sentenced to 40 years in jail after he was found guilty of defiling a minor at Gatundu Police Station.

The details of the case indicate that Rotich raped a 15-year-old minor whose parent had sought help from the law enforcers.

The minor’s parent is said to have sought help from the authorities because she suspected her daughter was having sexual relations with the cousin.

Rotich then took advantage of the girl while she was cleaning an office within the station. He had been left to supervise her while she cleaned.

In a ruling by Gatundu Principal Magistrate HM Nga’ng’a, the officer was found guilty as the victim’s evidence corroborated with DNA samples and the 11 prosecution witnesses who testified.

“The complainant had been booked in the cell being a child in need of care and protection. The accused took advantage of the vulnerability of the complainant,” ruled the Magistrate.

Further revelations confirmed that officer Rotich was on duty on the day the incident happened.

The case was investigated and with the help of Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), where more evidence was collected.

“The complainant gave a graphic narration of what transpired and … I believe she was telling the truth,” the magistrate added.

In his defense, officer Rotich claimed he had been framed by his seniors due to strained relationship.

He further pleaded with the court to be lenient as he has no family to turn to.

