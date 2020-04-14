Officer Attached To Presidential Escort Unit Arrested For Violating Curfew Orders

A police officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit was on Sunday arrested at a roadblock after flouting the dusk till dawn curfew.

In a police report at Embakasi Division, the officer identified as a Mr Kiragu is said to have been arrested at around 10 pm at the former GSU training school junction where a roadblock was erected.

The report “visit by a senior officer” indicated that the Prescot officer was directed by Major-General Ayub Matiri, the Commanding Officer of the National Command Centre for Covid-19, to head back but declined.

Mr Kiragu explained that he was from work and was headed to his place of residence as he had an early day.

The two were in an altercation with the Major Gen. describing Kiragu as indisciplined and was carrying a gun.

Read: Ex World Marathon Record Holder Wilson Kipsang Arrested For Allegedly Violating Dusk Till Dawn Curfew

Major General is said to have reported the matter to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who ordered that the officer be disarmed and arrested.

“His observation was that most of the violators of the curfew order were police officers and army officers. He communicated the same to the IG-NPS,” the report reads.

Kiragu was taken to Embakasi Police Station but before he could be booked, was set free following Mutyambai’s intervention.

“The officer was escorted to Embakasi Police Station but before he could be booked in, consultations were made and the IG instructed that he be released.”

The Prescot officer was released at 11 pm as he complained of being embarrassed.

In the recent past, police officers have been arrested past curfew hours.

On Friday, a KDF soldier and a magistrate were among 30 people busted drinking past the stipulated 7 pm.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu