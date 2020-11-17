Officer Attached To Parklands Police Station Beaten To Death In Ngara

A police officer attached to Parklands Police Station, has been beaten to death.

The police constable who is yet to be identified was allegedly pounced on by a man called Willy aka Rasta in Ngara Nyayo Market.

Sources indicate that the suspect is a second hand electronics dealer.

Witnesses said that the deceased was at Willy’s shop when a scuffle ensued. It is then that he is said to have assaulted the officer who fell on the tarmac and died on the spot.

Willy allegedly ran towards Nairobi River and is yet to be seen.

“He was hit by Rasta and he fell on the tarmac. Rasta then fled towards the river. I, however, did not know what they were arguing about,” an eyewitness told K24.

Homicide detectives from Starehe Directorate of Criminal Investigations have launched investigations into the matter.

A manhunt for the suspect has also been launched.

