Police Officer Arrested For Duping Treasury Official Ksh200,000

A police officer was on Wednesday evening arrested for tricking a National Treasury official Ksh200,000 claiming that he was among government officers under investigations over misappropriation of Arror and Kimwarer dams funds.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officer identified as Arimba Rioba unlawfully arrested the Treasury officials just a day after National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were placed under arrest.

Rioba is noted to have demanded Ksh300,000 from Mohammed Kiprim arap Cheboi to secure his release. He later set Cheboi free after he raised Ksh200,000.

Officer Rioba is then noted to have returned to the National Treasury on Wednesday where he again unlawfully arrested a Peter Oyaro, a businessman and friend of Cheboi on similar allegations.

Rioba is claimed to have demanded Ksh100,000 from Oyaro but police laid an ambush following a tip-off and freed him.

Rioba’s accomplice, a colleague in the police service identified as Oliver Tambo escaped.

The said officer together with another who escaped, went further to arrest another businessman at the National Treasury Building on allegations of #forgery & demanded Ksh. 100,000 to secure his release. It was when they were waiting for the money that Corporal Rioba was arrested. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 25, 2019

The DCI further urged the members of the public to always insist on being shown the Certificate of Appointment (C.o.A)whenever anyone purports to be a DCI officer.

“The DCI urges members of the public to always insist on being shown the Certificate of Appointment (C.o.A)whenever ANYONE purports to be a DCI officer and if still in doubt, to ask for the telephone number of their immediate boss to call and confirm the IDENTITY,” the agency noted.

