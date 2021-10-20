in ENTERTAINMENT

Child Protection Officer Accuses Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa of Forcing Child to Feed him Alcohol

didmus barasa
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa. [Courtesy]

A child Protection Officer has accused Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa of coercing and forcing a child to feed him alcohol.

According to a video shared on Twitter, the officer reported the matter at Akilla Police Station adding that she will keenly be following on the matter.

“The video involves a young girl from the age of 13-14 years who is being forced by a senior public officer in this country to feed him and also make her drink something that looks like busaa,” the woman said.

The Kimilili legislator has however dismissed the remarks stating that the child in question is his daughter and they were having tea at Java.

“That’s my daughter and I was taking tea at java,” he stated.

The lawmaker has been making headlines recently and is currently caught up in a court case for assaulting a local contractor.

Earlier this month, Steve Masinde popularly known as Steve Kay the contractor allegedly assaulted by Barasa claimed foul play in his trial.

Steve Kay complained of intimidation and sabotage from the Kimilili MP who had hired a team of lawyers to defend him in the ongoing case. He called on relevant authorities to ensure a free and fair trial for justice to be served.

“I tried raising complaints with the magistrate that my lawyer was absent as he was in Nairobi and that she should allow me more time but she turned me down,” he lamented.

