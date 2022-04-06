Office of the DPP Explains Recruitment Process Following Claims of Religious Bias

The office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has come clean on its recruitment and selection process following claims of religious bias.

In a post on Twitter, a user had pointed out that the majority of those recruited at the ODPP were Muslims thus alluding to religious bias.

Responding to the same, the ODPP clarified that its office does not consider religion as a requirement during its recruitment and selection processes.

Through a statement, ODPP said it follows the requirement of Chapter 6, Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, the ODPP Act and the Human Resource Manual.

“Contrary to the recent misleading statements, the Human Resource Advisory Committee adhered to the set-out criteria in shortlisting qualified candidates. The members took into consideration our national values and only shortlisted candidates who met the requirements set out in the advertisement,” the statement reads in part.

Read: ODPP Regains Control of Hacked Facebook Page Six Weeks Later



The ODPP further revealed that the positions of Senior Principal Finance Officer, Principal Administrative Officer, Principal Accountant and Senior Supply Chain Management Officer attracted a large number of applicants who only met the minimum requirements.

Thus, special consideration was given to persons who are currently least represented at the ODPP, applicants from marginalized areas and Persons with Disabilities.

Here is the detailed list of the shortlisted candidates:

Reference is made to the announcement of the shortlisted candidates recently announced by the ODPP. #HakiNaUsawa

1/4 pic.twitter.com/ShLu9ZDMmT — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) April 6, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...