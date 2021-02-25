Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) Unveils Website, Logo

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) celebrated 100 days in office by launching a new website and logo, establishing themselves in government. Kenya’s first Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, was sworn in on October 20, 2020.

The new Office of the Data Protection Commissioner logo features a padlock outlined with different shades of blue, quickly bringing security to mind.

The website (https://www.odpc.go.ke/) is interactive, allowing users to perform various data-related functions. There are quick links to report a data breach or a concern, file a concern, or make general inquiries. You can also check your data rights on the site and learn how to exercise them. It also contains useful resources, general guidelines, and the data protection statement.

Read: Immaculate Kassait Sworn in As Kenya’s First Data Commissioner

The Chief Guest at the event was Esther Koimett, Principal Secretary – State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications

“The Ministry is committed to ensuring the success of ODPC and, to that end, has put together a multi-agency Committee to guide in setting up of this Office that is unlike any other established in Kenya to date,” she said.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner was established under section 5 of the Data Protection Act 2019, which President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law in November last year.

The office is responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection-related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu