Ofafa Jericho School Closed for Three Days, Fire Incident Under Probe

Ofafa Jericho High School in Nairobi has been closed for three days following a night inferno that razed down a dormitory.

Form Four students will resume studies on Friday while Form One, Form Two and Form Three learners will return on Monday.

Fire investigators and the police are currently at the scene of incident probing the cause of fire.

Reports indicated that at least 50 students were on Monday night rushed Metropolitan hospital in Buru Buru over carbon poisoning.

15 students have since been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, Sigalame High school in Busia County has been closed indefinitely following yet another fire incident that reduced dormitories to ashes.

The students have been sent home until further notice as investigations into the cause of the fire commence, said Samia Sub-County director of Education Dominic Opee.

The Monday night fire was the fourth incident in the school since the beginning of the school year.

In February, Education CS Prof George Magoha said teachers on duty and prefects would be held accountable for school fires.

“The role of the teachers is to enforce discipline and offer counselling to learners. Don’t allow learners to be more intelligent than you,” said the CS.

“We should ensure there are no more fires in schools by having a system that works to tame the vice.”

He warned that details of students found culpable would have their details included in a database “that can be used against them in their entire career.”

