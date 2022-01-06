ODPP Regains Control of Hacked Facebook Page Six Weeks Later

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has regained control of its Facebook page six weeks after it was allegedly hacked.

“We wish to inform members of the public that our Facebook page has been restored,” the office alerted users on social media.

The Facebook account which had over 30,000 followers was hacked in November and its name changed to ‘Fam Hâm Mộ Của QuanCon.’

The alleged hackers went ahead to post the same Twitter warning published on the ODPP’s twitter page alerting users about the hacking.

“We wish to inform the members of the public that our Facebook page has been temporarily hacked and we are working towards resolving the issue,” ODPP said at the time.

In the last two days, the agency denounced a Facebook page purporting to belong to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji after it started sharing information on the platform.

“Mr. Noordin Haji does not have any official or personal social media accounts in his name and that any such purported accounts are fake,” the ODPP stated.

“Any official communication will be announced on the official @ODPP_KE handle unless otherwise advised,” added the directorate.

