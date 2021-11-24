ODPP Yet to Regain Full Control of Hacked Facebook Page

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution’s Facebook page has been hacked. The Office alerted Netizens of the incident on Twitter, saying a resolve was underway.

“We wish to inform the members of the public that our Facebook page has been temporarily hacked and we are working towards resolving the issue,” ODPP said on its official Twitter account.

The Facebook account was hacked on Tuesday night and now goes by the name Fam Hâm Mộ Của QuanCon.

The alleged hackers posted the same Twitter message published on the ODPP’s twitter page alerting users about the hacking.

Earlier this month, Cyber criminals were put on notice following the launch of the National Computer and Cybercrimes Co-ordination committee.

The newly formed committee is tasked with the prohibition, detection, investigation, prosecution of offenses such as illegal devices, and response to computer misuse and cybercrime among others.

“As we approach the general elections, our challenge number one is the misuse and abuse of social media,” Matiang’i said.

He said that social media abuse had become rampant, and the government would take action against the perpetrators but in a professional way as stipulated by law.

In the recent past, more corporate organisations have been targeted by cybercriminals who continue to device sophisticated ways of circumventing security checks in place.

It is still not clear who is responsible for the hacking of the ODPP’s Facebook page.

