ODM Refutes Claims That Raila Odinga Was Flown To China For Cancer Treatment

ODM’s Director of Communications Philip Etale has refuted the claims that the party leader Raila Odinga was flown to China for a cancer-related treatment.

According to online reports, Raila allegedly flew out of the country on Sunday, June 21 in the company of his daughter Winnie Odinga and another male aide.

However, Etale has termed the reports fake adding that Odinga is currently in DRC, Kinshasa in the capacity of AU High representative.

“HE Raila Odinga is currently in Kinshasa, DRC in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa for the virtual Pan African Conference on the Grand Inga Dam. The project aims to unlock the world’s largest hydropower scheme in Africa,” he tweeted.

Ignore the FAKE NEWS. It is the work of sick people who have run out of ideas. Ends… — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 22, 2020

HE @RailaOdinga is currently in Kinshasa, DRC in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa for the virtual Pan African Conference on the Grand Inga Dam. The project aims to unlock the world's largest hydropower scheme in Africa. pic.twitter.com/hOOmqzwfF7 — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 22, 2020

The project attended by the AU High Representative on Infrastructure development is aimed to unlock the world’s largest hydropower scheme with the vision to develop a continental scheme to boost manufacturing in Africa.

Further, the dam is indicated to be Africa’s biggest project with leaders from Rwanda, Angola, DRC Congo, Uganda, South Africa and Kenya attending virtually.

The schedule of the program details that it will be kicked off by DRC President Felix Tshisekedi with the president of China Wang Yu also expected to give an address.

Questions have however lingered over how Raila managed to fly out of the country amid restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

