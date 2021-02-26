ODM’s Omar Boga Lands Gov’t Job Months After Losing Msambweni By-election

ODM politician Omar Boga has bagged a government job just months after losing the Msambweni by-election.

Through a gazette notice dated Friday 26, 2021, Boga has been appointed Chairperson of the Coast Water Works Development Agency (CWWDA) by water CS Sicily Kariuki. He is expected to serve for three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 66 (1) of the Water Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Water and Sanitation appoints Omar Boga to be chairman of the Coast Water Works Development Agency for a period of three years with effect from February 26, 2021,” the gazette notice reads.

Read: Ruto’s Man Feisal Bader Wins Msambweni Parliamentary Seat In Hotly Contested By-election

The Msambweni by-election was one of the most hotly contested, with Feisal Bader emerging the winner having garnered 15,251 votes against ODM’s Boga who managed 10,444 of the 27,313 votes cast.

Boga was ODM’s candidate while Bader ran on an independent ticket despite support from Deputy President William Ruto.

The ruling Jubilee party failed to field a candidate in the by-election and in turn supported ODM in the spirit of the handshake.

According to Jubilee Party SG Raphael Tuju, the move was in the interest of a “bigger picture” that puts into consideration the unprecedented cooperation between Jubilee and the ODM party that previously held the seat.

The Msambeni MP seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March. The ODM MP succumbed to cancer.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu