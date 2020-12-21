ODM’s Edwin Sifuna Offers To Do 50 Hours Of Community Service Over Spat With Jumwa

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has recorded a statement with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over a recent spat with Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa.

The two were summoned by the commission last week over “vulgar and hateful” remarks made during the Msambweni by-election campaigns.

In a statement, NCIC said the remarks are “likely to affect harmonious coexistence between ethnic communities” within the area.

In a tweet on Monday after honouring the summons, Sifuna said he had apologised to those offended by his choice of words.

He also offered to undertake 50 hours Pro Bono legal services to victims of gender-based violence in 2021.

I have recorded my statement with @NCIC_Kenya this morning during which I offered an unreserved apology to all those offended by my language. I have also offered to undertake 50 hrs probono legal services to victims of gender based violence in 2021. — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) December 21, 2020

Jumwa is required to appear before the commission tomorrow, December 22 at 10 am.

The distasteful remarks were uttered as the two leaders campaigned for their respective MP candidates in the recently concluded Msambweni mini-poll.

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia said the language used by the leaders on December 11 was reckless and shameful.

“The fact that any leader, especially those of the stature of MP and Secretary-General, can even consider using such language is a low point for them and this nation,” Kobia said.

Condemning the behaviour of the two leaders, Kobia said politicians should learn to respect the views of those on the opposing team.

He also mentioned that they are working with the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), and the registrar of political parties to block leaders who do not meet requirements as stipulated in Chapter 6, from running for office.

“Indeed as a commission, we are committed to ensuring that there is a legal, societal, and political consequence for bad behavior. We urge all Kenyans to keep being vigilant and continue calling out bad behavior and statements wherever they occur,” he continued.

Independent candidate Feisal Badar who received support from Jumwa and Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp won the Msambweni Parliamentary seat in the elections held last Tuesday replacing Suleiman Dori who succumbed to cancer in March this year.

ODM candidate Omar Boga came in second.

