ODM’s Director Of Communication Philip Etale Tests Positive For COVID-19

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party’s Director of Communication Philip Etale has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Etale announced his status adding that he is devastated but remains strong and certain of healing.

“Positive… Although devastated; I remain strong, determined and in high spirits. By His stripes, I will triumph. I will be healed. Please pray for me, dear friends. In God I Trust,” he wrote.



Earlier in the week, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga tested positive for COVID-19 and after making a hospital visit at the Nairobi Hospital.

Through his doctor David Olunya, Odinga’s status was confirmed with indications that he was responding very well to treatment.

Raila urged Kenyans to heed the measures given by the Ministry of Health on curbing the virus spread and also exercise individual responsibility.

Raila’s allies have thus been advised to take the COVID-19 tests and are awaiting results while in self-quarantine.

However, some already tested negative and were cleared to travel out of the country for official duties.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko traveled to Dubai on official duty after testing negative for the virus. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho also traveled to Zanzibar after testing negative.

Reports by a local publication indicate that Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who had also accompanied Raila to the Coast suspended his activities in Homa Bay county and went into self-quarantine.

