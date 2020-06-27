ODM’s Benson Musungu Finally Discharged After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Orange Democratic Party (ODM) National youth coordinator Benson Musungu has finally been discharged from the hospital after testing Negative for Coronavirus.

Taking to his Twitter, the youth leader indicated that he was finally out of the hospital and thanked his friends and supporters for the prayers and well wishes.

“The bed is empty at last!! I am COVID-19 NEGATIVE!! God is a living God! I want to thank the Agakhan medical fraternity for the best care have ever received in any hospital. Asante Baba @RailaOdinga and the ODM fraternity Thank you all for your prayers and moral support.,” he wrote.

The youth leader further made fun of his look having been in the hospital for a long time without seeing his barber.

Mungu Ni mwema am well and bushy 🤣😂 those who have been asking for my face. #Covid19isGettingCloser take care and follow government directives. pic.twitter.com/jkugnAFUjH — BENSON MUSUNGU (@BensonMusungu) June 27, 2020

Musungu was diagnosed with the deadly virus and taken to the ICU at the ga Khan hospital a few weeks back.

Taking to his twitter, he confirmed that he had been admitted at the ICU for the 6th day after testing positive and further netizens to heed to government directives on combating the spread of COVID-19.

He is also one of the most loyal foot soldiers for Raila Odinga and represents the matters of the youth nationally.

In an incident in 2017, he was charged for firing an illegal firearm at Orange House. The details of the incident indicated that he randomly shot at youths who had staged protests at Orange house in the company of Elizabeth Ongoro.

He was further charged with being in possession of 14 bullets and a forged firearm certificate document assigned to the assault weapon.

After the incident, the ODM leader went into hiding but was later arrested, charged and upon denying all charges was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail.

