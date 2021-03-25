ODM Working On Alliance That Will Shake Kenya – Sifuna

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has vowed to form a new political alliance that will shake the nation.

In a statement on Thursday, party secretary-general Edwin Sifuna said the new outfit will be unveiled after the BBI Referendum.

“The post-BBI alliance ODM is working on will be fresh, strong, vibrant and packed with men and women who can stand on their own and give birth to a new nation post- BBI,” he said.

Sifuna said talks are at an advanced stage for a political outfit that will rock the political sphere in Kenya.

“Knowing that partnerships are an essential part of our politics, the Orange Democratic Movement is also working on a broader, better and bolder alliance that will shake the country and shape the politics of the land for years to come,” Sifuna said.

“The new alliance will have younger and fresh blood with clear ideological positions on the issues of the day.”

Responding to Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, who moments ago launched “One Kenya Alliance”, Sifuna termed them as a tribal grouping cashing in on other’s sweat.

“As a party, we are done with the fading breed of tribal politicians whose singular focus over the years has been on what they can extract from our sweat, and from the country.”

“We are focused on an Alliance that adds to the national discourse not what it gets, a coalition that adds not takes away from us.”

The four-party leaders said the alliance is a breath of fresh air from “toxic and divisive politics this country has witnessed in the past”.

“Going forward, BBI is the agenda that this alliance would wish to keenly focus on by persuading Kenyans to fully support in order to unite our country and ensure that everyone benefits from the dividends of Devolution, ” the alliance said.

The alliance further condemned the recent ouster of Senator Malala as the Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate saying the ODM party, which is one of the partners in the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition did it without consulting other parties.

“These sideshows will not derail our focus as an alliance and therefore encourage Senator Malala and other members of this alliance to remain solid and steadfast,” they added.

As part of efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2022 polls, the leaders said plans are underway to traverse the entire country with the “aim of rolling out our vision for a united and secure nation where every Kenyan has an equal opportunity to prosper”.

