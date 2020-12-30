ODM Withdraws From Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has withdrawn from Nairobi gubernatorial race, and will instead support any candidate fronted by the ruling Jubilee Party.

The Party led by Raila Odinga did not meet the deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to submit names of candidates who would participate in party primaries.

As a result, ODM party youth league president Beth Syengo and former Homa Bay governor candidate Sam Wakiaga who had applied for the ODM ticket will have to drop their quest, or seek the mandate as independent candidates.

“I can confidently say that our discussions are around having our partners producing a gubernatorial candidate. We have so far shared on the phone with Jubilee on our plans and we will make the final communication in due course,” said ODM national chairman John Mbadi.

This gives a leeway to two Jubilee candidates who have expressed interest in the seat, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru or businesswoman Agnes Kagure.

Mr Mbadi said that he was not aware that the board had not submitted the names to IEBC on Monday, which was the deadline.

“I was not even aware that the board did not submit the names yesterday (Monday). We had, however, agreed that the board goes ahead to submit the names but this was not the case,” Mr Mbadi said.

