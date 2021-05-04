ODM Wants MP Otiende Amollo Removed From JLA, Replaced with TJ Kajwang

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has recommended the removal of Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo from the Justice and Legal Affairs (JLA) committee of the National Assembly.

The party wants Amollo replaced with Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang.

“We have recommended replacing Otiende with TJ Kajwang’. We are making changes,” ODM chairman John Mbadi told the Star.

Yesterday, the party issued a statement regarding the divergent views from leaders amid the discussion on the BBI bill.

The party revealed that it upholds democracy adding that it allows its members to have divergent views as they work on having a mutual ground.

“As a party, we wish to assure our members, supporters and the general public that our legislators are only differing on substance but have a common agreement that they will all pass the Bill on the voting day. Kenyans should not look at the differences in the opinion as a split in the party but as a demonstration of maturity in a democratic space,” read the statement in part.

