ODM To Have A Field Day As Jubilee Pulls Out Of Msambweni By-election

The ruling Jubilee party won’t field a candidate in the Msambweni Constituency by-election scheduled for December 15, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has revealed.

Tuju said this on Wednesday while addressing members of the press at Jubilee party Headquarters in Pangani.

Tuju cited the recent advisory by Chief Justice David Maraga to the Head of State to send lawmakers home as one of the reasons why the party pulled out of the poll.

“The decision not to engage in the contest is informed by the facts prevailing at the moment when we face challenges like the recent advisory by the Chief Justice that parliament should be dissolved, ” Tuju said.

“In other words, the country has very serious constitutional matters to deal with that will require sobriety and reaching across the political divides in order to navigate our beloved country across some of these challenges, ” he added.

He added that the move is in the interest of a “bigger picture” that puts into consideration the unprecedented corporation between Jubilee and the ODM party that previously held the seat.

“This announcement has been made in good time so that any aspirant who has interest in a Jubilee ticket still has other pathways to running for this seat,” said Tuju.

The Msambeni MP seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March. The ODM MP succumbed to cancer.

Two ODM members have expressed interest in the race to succeed Dori. They are Omari Idd Boga and Nicholas Zanni.

With the Jubilee party out of the race, ODM is likely to clinch the seat again.

