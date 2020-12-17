ODM To Field Candidate In Matungu By-Election

The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) has announced plans to field a candidate in Matungu by-election.

Through a tweet, the party National Elections Board (NEB) chairperson Catherine Muyeka Mumma urged interested candidates to submit their applications by the end of Monday, December 21, 2020.

“The IEBC has r eleased the timetable for the by-elections in the vacant positions across the country. We are here-by asking interested party members to apply for the positions on our ticket.” Reads the tweet.



This comes just a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the by-elections are scheduled for March 4, 2021.

In a gazette notice, IEBC said the by-election will be held alongside Huruma, London, Hell’s Gate, Kiamokama and Kitise/Kithuku ward polls.

The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi declared the Matungu Parliamentary seat vacant following the death of Justus Murunga.

Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC Chairperson, said each political party intending to participate in the by-elections is to submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before December 21, 2020.

“The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven days of receipt of the names of the candidates,” the gazette notice dated December 15 reads.

Chebukati further announced that candidates intending to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three months immediately before the date of the by-election.

Further, political parties intending to present candidates in this election through direct nominations shall submit the list of persons nominated to contest in this election to the Commission on or before January 4, 2021.

Murunga died on November 14, 2020, while being rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias. Two weeks earlier, he fell ill and was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he was treated for hypertension and diabetes.

He was buried on Saturday, December 5, at his home in Makunda Village, Kakamega County.

