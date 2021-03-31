ODM To Announce Presidential Hopefuls Who Will Battle For Party Ticket Today

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is set to make an announcement earlier today that will entail the list of presidential hopefuls that will battle for the party ticket ahead of the 2022 elections.

Reports indicate that Raila Odinga is set to battle it out with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon, we shall have released the names of all who have applied,” Sifuna told a local publication on phone.

Following heightened political tension in the country. ODM had vowed to form a new political alliance that would shake the nation.

Read: ODM Working On Alliance That Will Shake Kenya – Sifuna

This was following speculations that the BBI had been paused and Raila Odinga might closely work with DP Ruto ahead of 2022 politics.

In a statement on Thursday, party secretary-general Edwin Sifuna said the new outfit will be unveiled after the BBI Referendum.

“The post-BBI alliance ODM is working on will be fresh, strong, vibrant and packed with men and women who can stand on their own and give birth to a new nation post- BBI,” he said.

Read Also: ODM Asks EPRA To Revoke Fuel Prices Hike, Cites Tough Economic Times

Sifuna said talks are at an advanced stage for a political outfit that will rock the political sphere in Kenya.

“Knowing that partnerships are an essential part of our politics, the Orange Democratic Movement is also working on a broader, better and bolder alliance that will shake the country and shape the politics of the land for years to come,” Sifuna added.

Earlier, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho had announced his bid to run for the presidency on an ODM ticket and finalized by paying the Sh1 million requirement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu