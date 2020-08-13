ODM Swears In New Election Board Officials

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has sworn in its newly appointed officials to National Elections Board and the Disciplinary Committee.

In a swearing-in ceremony witnessed by the Party leader Raila Odinga among other officials, the event was presided over by High Court Advocate Ms Jane Matoke at Chungwa House.

Today, newly appointed members of the NEB & Disciplinary Committee were sworn-into office at a ceremony held at Chungwa House. Ms Jane Matoke, an Advocate of the High Court administered the oath. PL @RailaOdinga witnessed the ceremony #MbelePamoja pic.twitter.com/msiILr49km — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 13, 2020

Incoming Chairperson of the NEB Dr. Catherine Muma with her predecessor Sen. Judith Pareno at Chungwa House. The swearing-in ceremony of the new officials is to take place shortly #MbelePamoja pic.twitter.com/ceyYvrEQPh — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 13, 2020

Read Also: ODM Picks Human Rights Lawyer Catherine Mumma To Head New Elections Board

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the party named human rights lawyer and equality activist Catherine Muyeka Mumma as its National Elections Board chairperson.

Mumma, who takes over from nominated senator Judith Pareno, will serve for a five-year period.

Other members in the reconstituted elections board include Abdulahi Diriye, Richard Tairo, Syntei Nchoe and Emily Awita.

“During a meeting held in Nakuru on 27th to 28th of June 2019, the National Executive Committee (NEC) under Article 7.5 of the Party Constitution mandated the Central Committee to reconstitute the Party’s Standing Committees, ” the party SG Sifuna said in a statement.

Read Also: Sifuna Answers Coast MPs Who Have Vowed Ditch ODM

In the changes, Prof Sihanya was named the new chairperson of the ODM national disciplinary committee.

Members in the committee are Ramadhani M. Abubakar, Mumbi Ngaru, Seth Kakusye and Florence Omosa.

“The new members of both Committees shall hold office for a term of five years, ” said Sifuna.

The new elections board has been directed to begin preparations for the party’s grassroots elections.

Read Also: Coast Lawmakers Accuse ODM Of Betrayal In Revenue Sharing Vote

“The new Disciplinary Committee likewise is expected to settle down quickly and dispense with urgent pending disciplinary cases involving our MCAs from Nairobi, Bungoma and Nyamira Counties, ” added Sifuna.

Ultimately, the party SG also indicated that the changes had resulted from wide consultation with the membership adding that the party members across the country were urged to support the new teams as they sought to make the party better.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu