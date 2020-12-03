ODM Slaps 11 Nairobi MCAs With Hefty Fines Over Misconduct

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s disciplinary committee has recommended hefty fines for a number of its ward representatives for “various cases of gross misconduct”.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said 11 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly, were fined a total of Ksh9.25 million, with individual fines ranging from Ksh500,000 to Ksh1 million.

Eight of the elected MCAs have also been suspended for a period of between three to six months and de-whipped from all committees.

The elected MCAs from Nairobi are Cecilia Ayot (Laini Saba), Nicholas Okumu (Lower Savannah), Wilson Ocholla (Utalii), Maurice Gari (Nairobi West) and David Okello (Huruma).

Others are Redson Otieno (Ngei), Jared Okode (Mathare North) and David Mbithi (Viwandani).

For the nominated MCAs, the party has been urged to initiate a recall.

The party said that Haji Nimo did not appear before the committee hence her disciplinary case is pending.

The MCA’s counterparts from Bungoma and Nyamira counties were fined Ksh100,000 each. They are Majimbo Okumu (Bungoma), Violet Makhanu (Bungoma) and Duke Masira (Kisii).

The committee recommended that Okumu be barred from holding any office in the party.

Callen Atuya from Nyamira County was fined Ksh500,000. The committee recommended that she be suspended for a period of between three to six months and also be de-whipped from all party positions.

The disciplinary cases against the MCAs were heard between September and November this year.

Sifuna said that that the disciplinary report and recommendations will be tabled during the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which will be convened before the end of this month.

Sifuna’s remarks come days after the ruling Jubilee party suspended its three nominated Nairobi MCAs for disregarding the party position in various matters.

The three, Ann Mumbi, Silvia Kihoro and Millicent Jagero were suspended for three months and de-whipped from committees for six months.

