ODM Slams DP Ruto’s Statement On COVID-19 Funds Theft, Asks Him To Rise To The Occassion Or Ship Out

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has slammed the Deputy President Wiliam Ruto following his statement on the theft of COVID-19 funds.

Through a statement on Twitter, ODM indicated that a person of DP’s status should not be focused on going public with juvenile improper statements rather should be committed to the development of the country.

For instance, the party faults the DP’s statement where he alluded that for once he would not be blamed for any theft in the country adding that the message okays stealing of funds as long as he is not to be blamed.

“It is disheartening to hear no less a senior government official than the Deputy President go public with the juvenile and improper statement that “at least now nobody will blame me for stealing Covid-19 funds”. This statement suggests that it is ok for the funds to be stolen if he is not to blame, or even more unsettling, it expresses the jealousy of being left out of the gravy train,” the statement reads in part.

The party further asked the DP to rise to the occasion or ship out and let President Uhuru work in peace citing instances where he is said to have undermined the President by cheering wrongdoing in government and holding campaigns at his residence against the Head of State’s directive.

“At a time when he should help the President crack the whip on corruption cartels within government, he holds campaigns at his residence while cheering wrongdoing within government, in the mistaken belief that any perceived failures by H.E. the President will raise his (DP’s) dwindling profile. We must ask the DP to either rise to the occasion and play the role of DP, or ship out and let the President work in peace,” the statement further read.

According to ODM, the party has refrained from commenting on the allegations of embezzlement of COVID-19 funds as exposed by NTV’s Dennis Okari because it wants to do so from an informed position with facts.

Consequently, the party did not want to rely on half-baked information obtained from shadowy sources that might create more problems than solutions.

“We have restrained from responding to these allegations because of our desire to comment from an informed position. We gather that the DCI has been called into KEMSA to investigate these matters. We however wonder how this can be so before a credible audit by the Auditor General is carried out to ascertain the veracity of these claims. A precedent has been set before, where the media goes on a sensationalist extravaganza, with half baked information obtained from shadowy sources, ending up creating more problems than solutions,” said the party.

The party further indicates that prices of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) might have gone high due to the changes in dynamics where COVID-19 cases have been higher globally. Thus, it accounts that procurements happening currently have to come with higher values.

Ideally, the party notes that the changes of prices alone cannot be a basis for doubting those who undertake the relative tasks.

In an expose by the local media a week ago, the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) was reportedly unable to account for at least Sh43 billion meant for the fight against Covid-19.

