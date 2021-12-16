ODM SG Edwin Sifuna To Vie for Nairobi Senatorial Seat

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has announced that he will vie for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in the 2022 polls.

Through Twitter, Sifuna said he will be voting at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency.

“I will henceforth vote at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency. I will be vying for the Nairobi County Senatorial seat in 2022 on ODM Party Ticket,” he wrote.

I will henceforth vote at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency. I will be vying for the Nairobi County Senatorial seat in 2022 on @TheODMparty Ticket.#Inawezekana — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) December 16, 2021

Sifuna’s declaration comes just a day after he announced that he would not be going for any elective post come 2022. This, he said was after wide consultations with his clan and thus he wanted to focus on drumming up support for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

“After a wide consultation with my clan, family and close friends, I have decided to shelf my ambition and concentrate in supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid at the helm of the party,” he said.

In the 2017 elections, Sifuna had sought to contest for the Kanduyi parliamentary seat under the ODM ticket but was defeated in the primaries by lawyer John Makali.

He then contested for Nairobi’s Senatorial seat under the ODM ticket but was trounced by Jubilee’s Johnson Sakaja.

In the latest TIFA polls, Sifuna was ranked as the least popular with 4% among the five contestants in the Nairobi Gubernatorial race.

Coming first is Johnson Skaja with 30%, followed by Esther Passaris with 11% popularity, Tim Wanyonyi comes in third with 6% followed closely by Margaret Wanjiru with 5%.

