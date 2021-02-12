ODM Scheduled For Nationwide Grassroots Elections Ahead Of 2022 Polls

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has announced nationwide Grassroot elections that will take place between March and April this year ahead of the 2022 polls.

According to ODM party Deputy Secretary General Agnes Zani, a timetable will be issued by National Election Board regarding how it will be conducted.

“That the party immediately embarks on grassroots elections exercise at the polling stations level in accordance with the party constitution. The National Elections Board to convene an urgent meeting to set the dates for the exercise,” Zani said.

PL @RailaOdinga today attended the party’s National Executive Committee meeting at @VillaRosaKempin Htl in Nairobi. The NEC resolved that the party should work with the @JubileePartyK & other like-minded parties to achieve the BBI objective of Uniting Kenya. pic.twitter.com/B1Xnkc8ALa — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) February 12, 2021

In order to solidify our ground and add fresh blood and ideas into the party hierarchy, the NEC has directed the National Elections Board (NEB) to immediately set the dates for grassroots elections. The exercise should be held between the months of March and April this year. pic.twitter.com/C7L9qgoUgm — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) February 12, 2021

The meeting was chaired by the party leader Raila Odinga who intimated that they had resolved to work with like-minded parties like the Jubilee to achieve the objectives of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Other leaders who were in attendance included ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, MPs Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands), Esther Passaris (Nairobi MP), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu) among others.

The party also resolved that the 13 MCAs who appeared at the disciplinary committee should tender their written apologies or face consequences.

“That the following members who appeared before the Disciplinary Committee of the party were found to have committed various offenses under the ODM Constitution and Code of Conduct and each is, therefore, to be reprimanded in writing and be required to tender an unequivocal apology,” reads part of the resolution.

The MCAs were Hon. Cecilia Ayot, Hon. Wilson Ochola, Hon. Nicholas Okumu, Hon. Hafsa Khalif, Hon. Maurice Gari, Hon. Caroline Mayunzu, Hon. Millicent Akinyi Okatch, Hon. David Okello, Hon. Redson Otieno, Hon. Jared Okode, Hon. David Mbithi, Hon. Duke Masira and Hon. Callen Atuy.

Resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) today. pic.twitter.com/vvUmFzOaxi — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) February 12, 2021

