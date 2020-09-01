ODM Resolves To Have MCAs Impeach Governor Obado Following Graft Charges

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has resolved to have Migori governor Okoth Obado impeached following graft allegations and a court order barring him from accessing his office.

Through a statement on Twitter, the party indicated that it held a consultative meeting with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and resolved to have Governor Obado impeached immediately, with his deputy expected to take over.

“Due to corruption charges leveled against Governor Okoth Obado & the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office, the party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the governor initiated immediately & have the Dep. Governor take over,” read the statement.



According to ODM chairman John Mbadi, 37 out of 41 MCAs resolved to have Obado impeached.

Obado who is facing a Sh73.4 million graft case was released on Monday, August 31, 2020 on Sh8.75 million cash bail or Sh20 million bond.

In a ruling by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, Obado was barred from accessing Migori County office until the case is concluded just like his counterparts Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal (Samburu) facing similar charges.

The Magistrate also granted Obado’s children, who are also facing graft charges, bail as follows: Ocholla Okoth (Sh2.5million), Scarlet Susan Okoth (Sh3million), Jerry Zachary Okoth and Everline Adhiambo Zachary Sh2million each.

Other suspects in the case said to be Obado’s proxies were granted cash bail ranging from Sh2 million to Sh8.25 million. The accused were ordered to deposit their passports in court.

Obado was arrested alongside his four children on August 26 after surrendering to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Kisii for questioning over the alleged embezzlement of public funds.

The accused denied all the counts of graft at the Migori county government on Friday when they were arraigned.

