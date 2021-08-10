ODM Removes Governor Kingi as Kilifi Chairperson Over Disloyalty

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has removed Governor Amason Kingi as its Kilifi chairperson over disloyalty.

He has been replaced by Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

Speaking on phone with a local publication, the Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga intimated that Kingi is not the first person to go behind his back.

“Kingi is not the first [politician] to run away from ODM, neither is he is the first person to betray me. I’m used to being backstabbed. Kingi has no solutions to the problems facing the Coastal people. I’m thinking power has gone into his head,” he said.

Earlier in the year, there were speculations that Governor Kingi among other leaders had ditched ODM and were advocating for the formation of a coastal region party.

Addressing the same, Kingi said, “The people in the region are tired of being treated like second-class citizens during every poll and we demand to be recognized as we have more than 1.7 million registered voters.”

ODM leader Raila Odinga quickly warned Coast leaders against forming a regional political party terming it a threat to national unity.

Odinga advised the leaders in the region to focus on developing the economic bloc that will in turn be beneficial to the residents rather than a political pact that will only create tension.

"All other regions have regrouped to build their regional economies, leaders here should also emulate the same because Pwani (Coast) is part of Kenya," the opposition leader told journalists. Odinga further intimated that the leaders who were pushing for regional politics were going against the constitution as this was aimed to divide citizens into ethnic politics. "We want to have national political parties because regional and county parties will only divide the country. It is against the Constitution to form a trial party and I advise the coastal community to remain in national parties," he added.