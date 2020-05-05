ODM Refutes Plans Of Changes In Leadership In Homa Bay County

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has refuted claims of intended changes in party leadership positions in Homa Bay county.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna stated that there were no changes that had been made regarding the County secretary position as it had been purported on social media.

Further, he called on all members of the party to ignore the alleged changes adding that they had not been sanctioned by any organ at the party.

“We wish to remind everyone that positions in the party at both National and grassroots levels are not a personal entitlement that can be bartered at one’s whim. If indeed any serving official wishes to relinquish their position, they can do so by addressing their resignation letters to their relevant branch or county office without usurping the power of the membership to fill the resultant vacancy,” reads the statement in part.

This comes after a statement was circulated on social media allegedly authored by a member of parliament in the county directing certain changes in the position of County Secretary.

According to Sifuna, party elections for all positions are scheduled sometime in the year thus he called upon members to be patient until the elections for the vacancies to be filled.

Yesterday, the ODM’s James Orengo threatened to boycott the senate committee following the election of Senator Ledama Ole Kina as chair of the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

In a letter to the Senate Speaker, Orengo said that he would withdraw the membership of the minority from the committee, until “an appropriate resolution could be made”.

“I express and register dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the elections of the leadership of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee which were purportedly done today. We intend to withdraw our membership from the said committee until an appropriate resolution can be made,” wrote Orengo.

Ole Kina was elected to head the county watchdog committee after trouncing Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri who got four votes, against ole Kina’s five.

