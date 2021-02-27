ODM Pulls Out Of Nakuru By-elections, Drums Up Support For Jubilee Candidates

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has withdrawn from London and Hell’s Gate by-elections slated for March 4.

The Raila Odinga-led party withdrew its candidates in favour of those fielded by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

This leaves United Democratic Alliance (UDA), associated with Deputy President William Ruto, candidates to battle it out with those from the Kenyatta-led party.

The announcement was made by ODM Nakuru county chairman Peter Ole Osono.

Mr Osono was flanked by MPs Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Maina Kamanda (Nominated), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and Kanini Kega (Kieni).

UDA has fielded Anthony Wachira Nzuki, and Jonathan Warothe for the London and Hells Gate ward rep positions, respectively.

Earlier, Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala noted that the party that emerges victorious in the Matungu mini poll will determine the next president.

Malala is from the ANC party that is led by Musalia Mudavadi.

In Matungu, ODM and UDA have also fielded candidates.

“This contest will determine who becomes the president in 2022 that is why you have seen allies of William Ruto and those of Raila Odinga camping here. If you vote for UDA candidate you will be voting for Ruto, if you vote for ODM you will be voting for Raila and when you vote for ANC that will be a vote to our party leader Musalia Mudavadi,” said Malala.

In 2020, Jubilee declined to field a candidate in Msambweni in favour of ODM.

Instead, the president’s party backed Omar Boga who was beaten by Feisal Bader, an independent candidate supported by DP Ruto.

