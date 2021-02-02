ODM Protests DCI, NCIC’s “Silence” After Senator Mwaura’s Githurai Remarks

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has protested against what it terms as silence by key investigative organs amid rising political tension in the country following remarks made by nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura in Githurai recently ahead of a rally by its leader Raila Odinga.

In a complaint letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti and National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Reverend Samuel Kobia, ODM Disability League Chairman Nickson Kakiri wants the Senator summoned over incitement remarks.

“Just a week or two ago, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura was captured on video inciting violence ahead of a visit by the Rt Hon Raila Odinga to Githurai. He had both a tribal and class message; that people of Hon Odinga’s tribe were not welcome to Githurai, and that the so-called hustlers should rise up and defeat the ‘dynasties’, ” the letter dated February 1 reads.

“Predictably, radicalised youths appeared at Hon Odinga’s rally to disrupt it, and it is only the discipline of our own supporters and Hon. Odinga’s perennial preaching of peace, that saved the day from being one of bloodshed.”

In the video mentioned by Mr Kakiri, Senator Mwaura was heard talking to a group of people hours before the ODM leader arrived in Githurai on Wednesday, January 27.

“Githurai haitamwaga damu kwa sababu ya watu wachache. Mimi sijajua…(sic) na hakuna mwenye ametuambia..tuko tayari kuwaonyesha ati sisi ndio wenyeji hapa…” he said.

The remarks loosely translate to, “Githurai will not shed blood because of a few people… We are ready to show them who runs this place.”

Mr Kakiri warned that the remarks amount to incitement to violence.

“We know you understand the history of democracy, wars and conflict of other nature. We know you have heard of Adolf Hitler, Rwanda, Augusto Pinochet, Idi Amin and others. If not, we are here to remind you that all major global conflicts of ethnic nature, including the dehumanisation of communities and the holocaust, begin with a simple “us versus them” and “we are superior to their community”. In recent times, we have witnessed a very Hiller-esque normalisation of propaganda and dehumanisation of certain communities and people, especially by the Tangatanga faction of Jubilee, ” said Mr Kakiri.

According to Mr Kakiri, the two agencies’ “silence” on the matter is worrying.

“The silence and inaction of your two institutions thus far in the face of the divisive narrative by Tangatanga generally and specifically to Hon. Mwaura’s words and conduct send three key messages; 1. That you lack the capacity to investigate and prosecute even crimes whose evidence is splashed on TV. 2. That you are complicit by your inaction and silence. 3. That there are now divided loyalties within your institutions, making you unable to sustain your oath to defend the constitution of this great republic, ” he added.

“If any one of the above is true, then this country is in trouble.”

Accusing the Senator of betraying the spirit of ODM party that first appointed him to parliament to represent special groups, ODM said the Senator is driven by selfish interests and that his association with Deputy President William Ruto’s Tangatanga camp is for political survival.

“…Mwaura entered Parliament and started serving tribal interests, rather than those of the nominating Party. Just as thankless as he was after Rt Hon Odinga nominated him, he has been thankless for H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta’s nomination of him in 2017. He now hopes to get a third nomination from a different formation in 2022, ”

“Mr Mwaura’s ability to incite ethnic violence and actually visit the ground to conduct it, negates the principle for which affirmative action gives the slot to PWDs.”

The chairman called for immediate action against the senator before the situation gets out of hand.

“The violence he instigates indeed has the potential to produce new PWDs! Political violence is, in fact, one of the greatest hindrances to effective participation by PWDs in politics, ” ODM said.

“…We wish to remind you that the precedent you have set by not acting on Mwaura’s utterances and actions is akin to courting danger. This country has had a difficult history of tribal relations and election violence, therefore when one starts planting those seeds, he must be promptly stopped, or more will spring up tomorrow preaching the same doctrine. Act now or throw the country to the dogs.”

